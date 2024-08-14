L. Richard Woodyatt, Ph.D, 83, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

L. Richard Woodyatt (1941 – 2024)

L. Richard Woodyatt, Ph.D, 83, of Moravian Village, Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Dorothy K. (Klotz) Woodyatt. Richard was born in Scranton on March 28, 1941 to the late Louis Richard and Anne (Rohulich) Woodyatt. He was a graduate of Penn State University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and earned his Doctorate from Lehigh University. He was an engineer at the former Homer Research Laboratories at Bethlehem Steel for 37 years until his retirement, and prior to that worked for General Electric. He was a Registered Professional Engineer. Richard was a very active member of Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, where he served as Head of the Property Committee and was instrumental in the rebuilding of the church’s tower. Richard and his wife were world travelers, visiting 181 countries and all seven continents.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 40 years, Richard was blessed with a son: David A. Pike and partner Charles J. Betz of Bethlehem, who was committed to caring for and attending to his declining needs; sister: Brenda Cuccarini in Virginia.

SERVICES

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or AstraZeneca Hope Lodge, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19012.