Tire Recycling Event Planned for September

Tired of looking at old tires in your garage?

The Lower Saucon Township Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) is planning a tire recycling event for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in collaboration with Hellertown borough.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lower Saucon Township municipal complex located at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

The cost to recycle tires at the event is $5 for each car tire and $8 for each truck tire, with cash and credit card payments to be accepted. Event attendees must bring a current driver’s license to prove residency status.

According to a township flyer about the event, the first 30 car tires received will be recycled for free.

A Lower Saucon electronics recycling event is also planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the township complex.

