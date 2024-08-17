Thomas E. Rowe, 84, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Thomas E. Rowe (1939 – 2024)

Thomas E. Rowe, 84, of Steel City, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann (Kirka) Rowe. Tom was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 24, 1939 to the late Gerald and Caroline (Heidecker) Rowe. Thomas had owned and operated Rowe’s Cycle Service, Bethlehem, since 1968, and previously worked at Mack Truck for 30 years. He was known to work nights at Mack and still have energy for racing, the horse farm and cycle shop. Thomas also enjoyed flea markets and shopping at Hobby Lobby. He was a true workaholic.

SURVIVORS

Thomas was blessed to have a loving daughter: Carolyn M. (Todd A.) George, with whom he resided; grandchildren: Todd A. (Ashley) George; great-grandchildren: Todd C., Charlie A., Rosalie G. George. He was predeceased by a son: Thomas S. Rowe; siblings: William R. “Skinny” Rowe, Robert G. “Chirp” Rowe, Geraldine Bechtel, Beatrice Hunsinger and Frances Heydt Brown.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and will be followed by a Remembrance Motorcycle Ride to Rowe’s Cycles, his farm and his home in Steel City. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the remembrance ride. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.