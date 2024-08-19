Construction of Preston Lane Pedestrian Bridge Under Way

Upper Saucon Township officials announced last week that work on the future Preston Lane Pedestrian Bridge in Center Valley has begun.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Upper Saucon Township officials announced last week that work on the future Preston Lane Pedestrian Bridge in Center Valley has begun.

The bridge will help connect the Southern Lehigh Public Library and a planned YMCA branch on the south side of the roadway with Upper Saucon Township Community Park, the Saucon Rail Trail and DeSales University.

Heavy equipment is being used for the project, and the township posted an advisory statement warning park users and others frequenting the area not to enter any of the active construction zones.

The work that is currently under way is taking place on the south side of Preston Lane.

Parts of the trail around the soccer and lacrosse fields will also be closed due to the project, officials said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.