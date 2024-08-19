Timely Infusion of Donated Blood Saves 2 Lives

A St. Luke’s University Health Network care team’s quick response to an expectant mother’s life-threatening delivery complication was possible thanks to Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

On June 26, 2024, two lives were in the hands of a St. Luke’s care team.

Kiya Cook, pregnant with her first child, was experiencing flu-like symptoms. In fear of her worsening condition, she checked into the emergency room at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus.

After a blood draw, the root of the issue was quickly diagnosed: anemia caused by HELLP syndrome (hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count). This is a rare and severe pregnancy complication.

Remarkably, a blood transfusion, necessary to save the lives of both Kiya and her unborn baby, was able to be administered within a mere 30 minutes of detecting this complication. The care team’s quick response was possible thanks to Miller-Keystone Blood Center (MKBC), which provided the lifesaving resources for this urgent situation.

St. Luke’s, a founding member of Miller-Keystone Blood Center over 50 years ago, continues its unwavering commitment as the only local health care network that identifies MKBC as its primary blood supplier. Without St. Luke’s steadfast support for MKBC, the Lehigh Valley could run out of the blood necessary to provide lifesaving care for patients, particularly during a regional or national blood shortage or other crisis.

MKBC has locations in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, the Poconos, Pittston and Ewing, N.J., and holds blood drives at area businesses and other locations.

After Kiya received another blood transfusion and had a C-section, a beautiful baby boy was brought into this world. The joyous relief for Kiya and her family was followed by the news that both she and her son have Upshaw-Schulman Syndrome, a genetic issue that may require long-term transfusions. Though they have a long journey ahead of them, Kiya can be confident–thanks to Miller-Keystone Blood Center–that she and her son will always have access to the blood they need.

Grateful for the safe delivery of her son, Kiya wants to emphasize that whether you know it or not, “when you donate blood, you save lives.” Miller-Keystone Blood Center serves the Lehigh Valley to fulfil this altruistic goal, and by donating blood, you can, too.

This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.