St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus Opens New Wing With Ribbon-Cutting

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A new hospital building dedicated to meeting the unique health care needs of women and babies–and housing prenatal, postnatal, OB/GYN and NICU facilities that will serve them within their community–opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, reception and tours Monday.

When it opens to the public on Wednesday, St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus’s new Women & Babies Pavilion will represent a welcome expansion of health care services in a suburban area that has witnessed tremendous growth in recent decades. The new wing also houses St. Luke’s a cancer infusion center, specialty oncology and palliative care services, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology throughout.

Ground was broken for the building in the fall of 2021–less than two years after the campus first opened–and it was completed on schedule, St. Luke’s officials said Monday. According to hospital representatives, the new $79 million wing has effectively doubled the size of the Upper Bucks Campus, which opened in December 2019 at Portzer Road and Rt. 663 in Milford Township, in between Quakertown borough and the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension.

“We are excited to enhance close-to-home access and bring our nationally-recognized quality care to the growing population of this region and especially to the aging and child-bearing age segments,” said President of St. Luke’s Upper Bucks and Quakertown campuses Dennis Pfleger, who welcomed attendees to the ribbon-cutting. “The demand is only expected to rise as the region continues to grow,” he added.

The Women & Babies Pavilion is outfitted with five labor and delivery rooms, 12 postpartum rooms, four triage rooms, six NICU beds and two C-section suites.

On the second floor, an expanded infusion suite with 16 chairs for cancer patients “has lots of natural light, making patients’ infusion experience much more comfortable,” noted Mary-Kate Cellmer, Administrator of St. Luke’s Cancer Center.

The first floor is also home to a suite of oncology practices, including medical, surgical, radiation and gynecological practices.

The building’s third floor is currently open space, which hospital officials said will accommodate future growth of the campus based on the needs of the community.