Celtic Classic to Feature Whisky Master Classes

The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced that several whisky master classes will be held at the 2024 Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival in Bethlehem in September.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced that several whisky master classes will be held at the 2024 Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival in Bethlehem in September.

Jared Card of ImpEx Beverages will lead the classes, which will take attendees on a flavorful journey through the United Kingdom. Each class will include tasting selections from Wales (Penderyn), England (Filey Bay, Yorkshire), the Scottish Lowlands (Lochlea), the Morvern peninsula of the Scottish Highlands (Nc’nean) and the Scottish island of Islay (Kilchoman).

Ticket holders will learn about the individual history and distillery process of iconic brand.



“This is a great way to try higher end, unique products, whether you are an educated whisky drinker or just developing your taste,” said CCA Executive Director Jayne Ann Recker.​

Tickets are $50 per person, plus fees, and are available for purchase online.​

A total of five tastings are scheduled be held at the festival’s Whisky Tent during the festival, between Friday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 29. The tastings will be held rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.​

For more information on the Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival and other Celtic Cultural Alliance events, visit CelticFest.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.