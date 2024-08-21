Community Family Police Public Safety

Lower Saucon Police Host National Night Out: PHOTOS

2 mins ago
by Josh Popichak

Following a two-week rain delay, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s National Night Out event went off without a hitch Tuesday evening.

Lower Saucon Police National Night Out

Lower Saucon Township Police Chief Tom Barndt chats with attendees at the department’s National Night Out celebration, which was held Tuesday evening in Town Hall Park.

Following a two-week rain delay, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s National Night Out event went off without a hitch under sunny skies Tuesday evening.

The free, family-friendly festival in Town Hall Park featured food, music, games, raffle baskets, child fingerprinting, firetrucks on display, horse-drawn carrige rides, demonstrations and more.

Township Police Chief Tom Barndt said National Night Out is a fun way to connect with community members in a relaxed setting that promotes communication.

For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, and to subscribe to receive updates about public safety in the township, visit their Crimewatch site.

The department posted an update on it Wednesday to thank everyone who helped make the NNO event a success.

National Night Out

