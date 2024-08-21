Lower Saucon Police Host National Night Out: PHOTOS

Following a two-week rain delay, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s National Night Out event went off without a hitch Tuesday evening.

Following a two-week rain delay, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s National Night Out event went off without a hitch under sunny skies Tuesday evening.

The free, family-friendly festival in Town Hall Park featured food, music, games, raffle baskets, child fingerprinting, firetrucks on display, horse-drawn carrige rides, demonstrations and more.

Township Police Chief Tom Barndt said National Night Out is a fun way to connect with community members in a relaxed setting that promotes communication.

For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, and to subscribe to receive updates about public safety in the township, visit their Crimewatch site.

The department posted an update on it Wednesday to thank everyone who helped make the NNO event a success.