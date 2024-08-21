PA Announces $2.1M for ATV and Snowmobile Trails

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the recipients of $2.1 million in grant funds that will be used to develop new ATV and snowmobile trails across the state.

The funding will be split among various municipalities and organizations that will be responsible for planning, acquiring, building and maintaining the new trails and facilities.

The recipients include the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association, which will receive a grant to be used to prepare a feasibility study for a new ATV storage facility in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County; Piney Rail Riders, which will receive a grant to be used to purchase 550 acres in Piney Township, Clarion County, and Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, to develop roughly 24 miles of ATV trail; the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club, which will receive a grant to be used to purchase equipment to build and maintain roughly 26 miles of snowmobile trails in Concord, Greene, Union, Wayne and Waterford townships and Corry City, Erie County; Lannding LLC, which will receive a grant to be used to purchase equipment for the construction of 90 miles of ATV trails at the Lannding All-Terrain Vehicle Park in Pine Township, Indiana County; and Mines and Meadows LLC, which will receive a grant to be used to develop the 870-acre Mines and Meadows ATV Park in New Beaver and Wampum boroughs, Lawrence County.

The DCNR also announced that the fall grant round for ATV and snowmobile-related projects will be open until Sept. 30. Grants are available to municipalities, nonprofit and for-profit organizations that are interested in developing publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

There is no matching requirement for the funding, but applications which provide for matching funding will be given additional consideration.​

More information about ATV and snowmobile grants can be found on the the department’s website.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.