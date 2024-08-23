Register for the 2024 Hellertown Halloween Parade

Registration is now open for the 2024 Hellertown Halloween Parade, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough.
The theme for this year’s parade is Fall Harvest. The Hellertown Halloween Parade is a judged parade with prizes awarded to individuals, groups and floats across several different categories, according to the theme.
Sponsors are also being sought for the bands that will lead each of the six parade divisions in this year’s Halloween parade. The cost is $650 per sponsorship. Checks should be made payable to “Hellertown Halloween Parade” and sent to the parade committee at 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.
“We will have a banner printed in front of the band showing your generosity,” parade chairman and mayor David Heintzelman said in a news release about this year’s parade. “With your support and enthusiasm, the Hellertown Halloween Parade will be a success, as in the past.”
As has been the case in recent years, there will also be a post-parade after-party held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park featuring live music, food and more. There is no rain date for the parade or after-party.
More information about registering for or sponsoring the parade is available on the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page. Be sure to follow the page to receive parade-related updates.
Trick-or-Treat in the borough of Hellertown will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.
