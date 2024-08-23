Register for the 2024 Hellertown Halloween Parade

Registration is now open for the 2024 Hellertown Halloween Parade, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough.

The theme for this year’s parade is Fall Harvest. The Hellertown Halloween Parade is a judged parade with prizes awarded to individuals, groups and floats across several different categories, according to the theme.​

Sponsors are also being sought for the bands that will lead each of the six parade divisions in this year’s Halloween parade. The cost is $650 per sponsorship. Checks should be made payable to “Hellertown Halloween Parade” and sent to the parade committee at 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.

“We will have a banner printed in front of the band showing your generosity,” parade chairman and mayor David Heintzelman said in a news release about this year’s parade. “With your support and enthusiasm, the Hellertown Halloween Parade will be a success, as in the past.”

As has been the case in recent years, there will also be a post-parade after-party held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park featuring live music, food and more. There is no rain date for the parade or after-party.

More information about registering for or sponsoring the parade is available on the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page. Be sure to follow the page to receive parade-related updates.

Trick-or-Treat in the borough of Hellertown will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.