Pennsylvania State Police Seek Recruits

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is currently recruiting applicants as part of a new hiring cycle.

In a news release about the recruitment effort, PSP officials said the suspension of a former educational requirement of 60 college credits has already led to an uptick in applicants over the past few months.

State Police are seeking dedicated individuals who are passionate about helping to improve their communities.

“We’re looking for individuals who strive to succeed beyond the challenges of their surroundings,” said Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “If you want to help and serve others…and hold yourself to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, consider joining our ranks as a Pennsylvania state trooper.”​



Applicants must be at least 20 to 21 years old, be Pennsylvania residents and have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license by the time they graduate. Cadets are enrolled in coursework, participate in physical fitness activities and undergo training in police vehicles, firearms and equipment handling.

Upon graduating from the state police academy, cadets are promoted to troopers and earn a starting annual salary of $66,911.

The application deadline for the current hiring cycle is Nov. 27, 2024.

For more information on becoming a state trooper, including applicant requirements and job benefits, visit PATrooper.com.​ For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit Psp.pa.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.