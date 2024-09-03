Sandra Lee (Becker) Lipsky, 77, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Sandra Lee (Becker) Lipsky (1946 – 2024)

Sandra Lee (Becker) Lipsky, 77, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Howard W. Lipsky, who died Nov. 23, 2007. Sandra was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 4, 1946 to the late Stanley and Grace (Duh) Becker. She was a graduate of Hellertown-Lower Saucon School District, Class of 1964, and a 1994 graduate of Penn State Williamsport. Sandra was a representative for Service Access and Management Inc., Easton, until her retirement.

SURVIVORS

Sandra is survived by her loving daughter: Jody A. Garcsar-Milkovits of Palmerton; granddaughter: Meghan Milkovits; 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson: Morgan S. Milkovits; sister: Francine Roanoke.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her calling period from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling period will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.