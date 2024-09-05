Enjoy Coffee With a Cop in Lower Saucon Oct. 2

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department will host its first National Coffee with a Cop & Touch a Truck event on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in partnership with the GIANT Food Store in the township.

A well-known community engagement initiative by law enforcement agencies, National Coffee with a Cop Day is the first Wednesday in October. The event will be held at the store at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents are invited to stop by for free coffee and casual conversation with their local police officers.

Kids will be able to explore fire trucks, public works trucks and other vehicles that will be parked on-site.

Lower Saucon Police hosted a Coffee with a Cop event at the Giant store in May.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.