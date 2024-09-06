Bethlehem Palette Club to Host Monthly Meeting with Painting Demo

The Bethlehem Palette Club will host its next monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15, and a highlight of it will be a painting demonstration by Easton-based abstract mixed media artist Kat Collins.

Collins has exhibited her work at venues such as the Ronald K. De Long Gallery, Connexions Gallery, David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries and Gallery 840, according to a news release from the club. Her work can be seen at KatCollinsStudio.com.​

The meeting will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave., Bethlehem.

For more information, visit BethlehemPaletteClub.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.