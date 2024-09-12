Habitat ReStore in Hellertown Sets Opening Date

Saucon Valley residents will soon be able to conveniently donate and buy used furniture, home decor, building supplies and much more, thanks to a well-known local nonprofit organization.

Habitat for Humanity of Lehigh Valley is planning to open its second ReStore retail outlet at 38 Main Street in Hellertown on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The location began accepting donations on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and is now open for donation drop-offs Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location of the new ReStore is the site of the former Neighbors Home & Garden Center, which closed in the summer of 2020 after 30 years in business. Habitat later purchased part of the property, which will also house offices for the Allentown-based organization that is part of Habitat for Humanity International. The other Lehigh Valley ReStore is located on Grape Street in Whitehall.

Habitat Lehigh Valley Director of Operations Alli Ingram and Hellertown ReStore manager Evan McKee said the Saucon Valley has welcomed their organization with open arms. They are looking forward to being part of the community once the store opens, both added.

McKee, who began working at the Whitehall ReStore at the age of 16, has worked his way up from being a cashier and learned many aspects of the business along the way.

“It’s been an exciting journey,” he said of his 10 years with Habitat Lehigh Valley.

Residents of the area are excited for the store to open, especially since the opening will take place shortly before the holiday season begins.

To help celebrate the ReStore’s opening, Habitat Lehigh Valley will have a float in the Hellertown Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Habitat staff and volunteers will be handing out candy and incentives to encourage residents to visit the store once it opens 10 days later.

McKee said the store will open with a staff of eight to 10 people. Interviews have been taking place to fill some remaining part-time openings, and high school students are encouraged to apply.

The store’s donation center is located on the south side of the building, which is perpendicular to the parking lot when motorists enter it.

In addition to major updates to the building’s interior, the property has been retrofitted to improve access for individuals with disabilities.

When it opens in late October, the new store’s hours will be Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are the same as the Whitehall store’s hours.

Money generated by ReStore sales helps fund Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing to families in the local area.

To learn more about the ReStore and Habitat Lehigh Valley, including information about how to volunteer and what to donate, visit HabitatLV.org.