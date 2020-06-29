Neighbors Home & Garden Center Closing After 30 Years in Business

Note: This story has been updated with additional information provided by Neighbors.

A landmark Hellertown business announced last week that it will soon close its doors for good, after nearly three decades of serving the community.

For more than a generation, Neighbors Home & Garden Center on Main Street has been a popular destination for plants, flowers, gardening supplies, home decor, gifts, power tools, propane, barbecue grills and many other items essential for outdoor living.

“It is because of each and every one of you we have been able to provide our community with the tools needed to make your home beautiful,” a June 24 Neighbors press release announced. “As the saying goes, ‘all good things must come to an end.'”

Neighbors owner Andrew Panick said Tuesday that the decision to close was made in part because he wants to retire, and also because of the unsettled economic climate in 2020.

Responding to a rumor about the potential sale of the property to a local health network, he said the rumor is unfounded and stressed that no decision has been made regarding a sale.

News of the closing elicited an outpouring of gratitude from customers on the Neighbors Facebook page.

Neighbors Home & Garden Center began as Hellertown Agway in 1990 and later expanded under its present name to become one of the top 100 garden centers in the U.S., according to Nursery Retailer magazine.

Beginning July 1, as part of the store closing announced by Neighbors, customers can take advantage of discounts in each department.

Neighbors announced that prices on all lawn & garden, patio, nursery, pet and gift items will be reduced by 30 percent. All power equipment will also be on sale, however some exclusions will apply. Customers should stop in or call the store for details.

All sales will be final and include warranties, if applicable, Neighbors announced.

“Due to the name recognition and quality of all brands we carry, we encourage consumers to shop early and stock up for the future to take advantage of the best selection of products,” general manager Glenn Panick said in the news release. “Our family and staff remain committed to providing customers with a high level of customer service throughout the (closing) process.”

Neighbors Home & Garden Center is located at 38 Main St., Hellertown, Pa.

The store is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note: Neighbors will be closed Saturday, July 4.)

For more information, visit the store’s website or call 610-838-7000.