Hellertown Zoning and Codes Officer Resigns After 12-Year Run

After serving the Borough of Hellertown for more than a decade as its Zoning and Codes Enforcement Officer, Kris Russo is moving on.

Russo, who held his position for 12 years, officially resigned at last week’s borough council meeting.

“This was not an easy choice. It was quite the emotional rollercoaster,” Russo said. “At the end of the day, I was offered a position to better myself and my family, and I had to jump at it.”

Russo also lived in the borough for many years while he was working for it.

“That was interesting,” Russo joked. “People knew where I lived and I never had a problem with it. They’d see me out for dinner or at Giant and I always made time for them. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m moving on to better myself and hopefully do the same thing at that community that I did here.”

“I will do my best to make sure that whoever takes over after me will be prepared and can come in and continue what I started,” he added.

Members of council shared stories and thoughts about Russo and his time with the borough, as well as high praise and well wishes.

Councilman Andrew Hughes said Russo was the first person he met in Hellertown.

“We had a couple of questions about a few things. He made some time for us, we sat down and he’s the reason we bought a property here in Hellertown,” Hughes said. “I never forgot that quality of service. I wasn’t a councilperson (at the time). I was a shopper, essentially.”

Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft said Russo built the zoning and codes department from “practically nothing.”

“Your interaction with people is just phenomenal,” Hartranft said. “I knew from the day that we met that you would make it your own, run with it and find the best and most efficient way to handle things.”

“I love the way you interact with people. I haven’t met anyone that doesn’t like Kris,” she added.

Council voted to accept Russo’s resignation with “incredible regret,” with president Tom Rieger saying Russo leaves big shoes to fill.

“You worked with our residents, you weren’t overbearing or harsh with anyone and that shows… Your new community will be very lucky to have you. I wish you nothing but the best for you, your family and your future endeavors,” Rieger said.

According to a post on the borough Facebook page, the borough is currently accepting applications for a full-time Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer to replace Russo. More information can also be found on the borough’s website.

In other business:

Residents were reminded that the annual Hellertown Halloween Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. There is no rain date. Information about the parade, how to participate and how to become a sponsor can be found on the parade’s Facebook page.

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Council voted to deny a monetary donation request from the Saucon Valley Lacrosse Club. “These are all great organizations., but if you have one that you try to support financially, we’d have to do it for all of the organizations within the community, and that quickly becomes just financially unattainable,” Hughes said of the decision. “For consistency purposes–this is not a reflection of the quality of work that they’re doing, but it’s more about fairness, equality and the financial ability to make these types of contributions,” he added.

The next Hellertown Borough Council meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in-person at Borough Hall and online via the borough Facebook page and Zoom.