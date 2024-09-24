Lower Milford Fall Festival Set for Saturday

Lower Milford Township’s 22nd annual fall festival will be held this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) at the township municipal complex at 7607 Chestnut Hill Church Road, Coopersburg.

The festival will feature live music, food trucks, artisan and craft vendors, antique tractors, face painting, and children’s activities such as a Build-Your-Own Scarecrow Station, a peanut and candy scramble, an inflatable slide and an obstacle course.

According to the township website, food trucks from the following businesses will be participating in the festival: Big Poppa’s Backyard BBQ, The Comfort Kitchen, Ce-Ce’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Mama’s Majik Kitchen, The Udder Bar, Hungry Hound Express, P.F.G. Pizza and Rita’s.​

Another highlight of the event will be when the winners of the township’s Cutest Pet contest are announced. Votes can be cast online until Wednesday, Sept. 25.​

For more information, visit the Facebook event for the fall festival.

