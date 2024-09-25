Bethlehem to Host Affordable Housing Meeting

The city of Bethlehem will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, to discuss the availability of affordable housing options in the community.

The city of Bethlehem will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26, to discuss the availability of affordable housing options in the community.

The event, titled “Opening Doors: A Community Housing Update,” will feature city officials and community partners sharing updates on efforts to make housing more affordable for everyone.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Fowler Family Southside Center, located at 511 E. Third St. in Bethlehem.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be provided.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.