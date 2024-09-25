Linda M. Perez, 81, Formerly of Haycock Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Linda M. Perez, 81, formerly of Haycock Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill, N.J. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. of Hellertown, Pa.

Linda M. Perez, 81, formerly of Haycock Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill, N.J. She was the wife of the late Manuel “Mitch” Perez Jr. Linda was born in Abington on Feb. 13, 1943 to the late Charles B. and Mary (Winterburg) Partridge. She worked as a caregiver/aide at various nursing homes in the Lehigh Valley. She enjoyed crocheting and everything crafting.

Linda is survived by her sons: Randy R. (Lori) Schwabe of Blackwood, N.J., Christopher C. (Vicki) Schwabe of Somerdale, N.J.; grandchildren: Abigail and Blake; sister: Sandy (William) Garrison of Shacklefords, Va. She was predeceased by son: Michael J. Schwabe, who died March 29, 2014.

Private services are under the direction of the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to an animal rescue of your choosing.