Visit Art Fair for All at Allentown Art Museum

The Allentown Art Museum is hosting its Art Fair for All on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the event will feature something for all ages.

Guests will be able to meet and talk with 24 local artists, who will be selling their unique art pieces. There will be music by DJ Brad Scott as well as a chance for attendees to win a $100 gift card for BLICK Art Materials.

The Art Fair for All is on the second day of the Museum’s fall fundraising event, Cocktails & Collecting, and a portion of sales will benefit the AAM. Guests can also visit the museum’s galleries and the Museum Store.

Visit the Allentown Art Museum website for more information.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.