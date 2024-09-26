NCC Pocono Campus to Host Community Day

Prospective students at Northampton Community College’s Pocono campus in Monroe County will have the opportunity to participate in Community Day activities there on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Prospective students at Northampton Community College’s Pocono campus in Monroe County will have the opportunity to participate in Community Day activities there on Saturday, Oct. 19.

An open house event, the school’s Community Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus at 2411 Rt. 715, Tannersville. The event will feature free food, activities for kids, campus tours, opportunities to learn about the benefits of an NCC education and more.

Check-in for the event will be at Pocono Hall.

For more information and to register for Community Day, visit nccgo.cc/community-day. Prospective students can learn about all upcoming NCC admissions events at nccgo.cc/admissionsevents.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.