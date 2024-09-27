Leona A. Fox of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leona A. Fox of Bethlehem went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Leona A. Fox (1938 – 2024)

Leona A. Fox of Bethlehem went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael E. Fox of Bethlehem. Leona was born on Oct. 3, 1938 to the late Vilma and Robert Hawk, and was a proud graduate–Class of 1956–of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. Known for her culinary skills and unwavering dedication as a homemaker, Leona will forever be cherished for her compassionate heart and selfless nature, always putting the needs of others first. She was an enthusiastic Eagles and Phillies fan.

SURVIVORS

Leona is survived by her sons: Michael B. Fox, Daniel P. Fox and his wife Darlene, John J. Fox and his wife Toni; grandchildren: Michael, Kelly, Jenny, Luke, Monica, Michelle, John; great-grandchildren: Jayda, Isaiah, Avah, Sawyer, Arlo, Ruby; sister: Sandy Hackman; dear friend: Jojo Zavecz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers: Robert and Frank Hawk.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10 a.m., which will be officiated by her son Daniel. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona’s name may be made to The Gathering, care of Act Two Ministries, 12233 Applebee Road, Shade Gap, PA 17255.