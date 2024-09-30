Salisbury Township to Replace Water Line on Louise Lane

Salisbury Township has announced a water line replacement project on Louise Lane (off Lindberg Avenue) that will last about three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Salisbury Township has announced a water line replacement project on Louise Lane (off Lindberg Avenue) that will last about three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.

According to township officials, the road will still be accessible to local traffic, including trash and mail delivery services. There will also be brief periods when water is turned off, but residents will be notified ahead of time.

For questions about the project, contact the Salisbury Township Department of Public Works at 610-797-4000, ext. 5850.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.