So. Lehigh Area Looks Forward to Coopersburg Halloween Parade

Fall fun is coming to the Southern Lehigh area in the form of the 2024 Coopersburg Halloween Parade.​

The parade is planned for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 20. It will feature four divisions, which will include floats, costumed characters, marching bands, all sorts of vehicles and more. Much of the parade takes place along Main Street in downtown Coopersburg, with attendees typically numbering in the thousands.

The registration deadline for the parade is Friday, Oct. 5. Participation is free, however, businesses are asked to make a small donation to support the parade organization, which awards cash prizes to each year’s winners.

For more information, email



and follow the event on Facebook.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.