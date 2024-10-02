Lehigh Valley Airport Sees Record-Breaking Summer Travel

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) experienced a record-breaking summer travel season, with nearly 300,000 passengers traveling through the airport from June to August.

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) experienced a record-breaking summer travel season, with nearly 300,000 passengers traveling through the airport from June to August, according to a news release. This surge represents the largest three-month surge in passenger traffic in the airport’s history.

Officials said the increase in passenger traffic was fueled by a combination of factors, including higher airline seating capacity and the addition of new routes. August 2024 saw 96,460 passengers pass through ABE, marking a 15.5 percent increase compared to August 2023. This surge was reflected in the airport’s TSA Checkpoint, which recorded nine of its top 10 busiest days ever during June, July, and August, they said.

“Summer is always the busiest time of the year for ABE,” said Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA) Thomas R. Stoudt in the press release.

Among the airlines operating at ABE, American Airlines saw a significant increase in passenger numbers, which jumped nearly 40 percent compared to last August. Allegiant Airlines also experienced growth with a 14 percent increase, while Delta’s traffic remained flat and United saw a 3 percent decline.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.