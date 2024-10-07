John “Jancs” Kaeppel, 80, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John “Jancs” Kaeppel (1943 – 2024)

John “Jancs” Kaeppel, 80, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after a long battle with congestive heart failure and cancer. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann (Locher) Kaeppel, who passed on Aug. 26 of this year. They shared a love “for more than 60 years.” Born in Allentown on Oct. 13, 1943, he was the only son of the late Albert Kaeppel and Anna (Toth) Kaeppel. An avid life-long hunter and angler, “Pop” spent much time and effort doing his best at his favorite pasttimes, and would always include his family in his outings. After graduating from Dieruff High School, he apprenticed and worked very hard as a tool and die maker, finally being able to retire from Mack Trucks. Along the way, he and his young bride raised three children, moved to various places around the country and enjoyed 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. John was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and various rod and gun clubs.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his son Keith and Holly Kaeppel, daughter Christina (Tina) Kaeppel and partner Eric Yaindl, son Scott and Vivian Kaeppel, goddaughter Maria and Gino Tartaglia; and by his sister, Patricia Sales. PopPop is missed by Andrea (husband Ben), Laura (husband Corey), Josiah, Andrew (wife Hannah), Grace, Kayla (husband Ryder), Cassandra (Cassie), Emma, Teresa (Tessa), Matthew and Zoe, and his great-grandson, Gabriel, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who loved hanging out with him.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road in Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of John to St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055 or to your favorite charity.