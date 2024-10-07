Moravian Cemetery Tours Highlight Death, Spirituality

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is hosting a series of Cemetery Tours: Death & Dying in God’s Acre throughout the Halloween season. The tours offer a glimpse into the unique Moravian beliefs and practices surrounding death and spirituality.

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is hosting a series of Cemetery Tours: Death & Dying in God’s Acre throughout the Halloween season. The tours offer a glimpse into the unique Moravian beliefs and practices surrounding death and spirituality.

Led by a Colonial costumed guide, visitors will explore the city’s oldest cemetery, God’s Acre. The tour will highlight the Moravian customs used to announce the death of a church or family member, including the significance of the Moravian Death Tray.

The tours emphasize the Moravian belief in the equality of all people before God, as reflected in their distinctive flat grave markers. This perspective on equality played a significant role in shaping the early Moravian community.

Tours begin at the Moravian Museum, located at 66 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Custom tours can be booked through Sunday, Oct. 27.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit HistoricBethlehem.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.