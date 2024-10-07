Community Family

Moravian Cemetery Tours Highlight Death, Spirituality

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
God's Acre

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is hosting a series of Cemetery Tours: Death & Dying in God’s Acre throughout the Halloween season. The tours offer a glimpse into the unique Moravian beliefs and practices surrounding death and spirituality.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is hosting a series of Cemetery Tours: Death & Dying in God’s Acre throughout the Halloween season. The tours offer a glimpse into the unique Moravian beliefs and practices surrounding death and spirituality.

God's Acre

Credit: Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites

Led by a Colonial costumed guide, visitors will explore the city’s oldest cemetery, God’s Acre. The tour will highlight the Moravian customs used to announce the death of a church or family member, including the significance of the Moravian Death Tray.

The tours emphasize the Moravian belief in the equality of all people before God, as reflected in their distinctive flat grave markers. This perspective on equality played a significant role in shaping the early Moravian community.

Tours begin at the Moravian Museum, located at 66 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Custom tours can be booked through Sunday, Oct. 27.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit HistoricBethlehem.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment