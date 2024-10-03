Historic Bethlehem Removes Steel Beams from Grist Miller’s House

One of the most recognizable landmarks in downtown Bethlehem is finally ready for its close-up.

One of the most recognizable landmarks in downtown Bethlehem is finally ready for its close-up. Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) announced this week that it has removed three stabilizing steel beams from the Grist Miller’s House in Bethlehem’s Colonial Industrial Quarter, marking a significant step in the building’s restoration.

The over 200-year-old building was stabilized by the beams for over 20 years, and their removal came just two months after parts of Historic Bethlehem were designated the United States’ 26th World Heritage Site.​

“The removal of these massive steel beams marks the last significant restoration project in the Colonial Industrial Quarter tackled by HBMS over three decades,” said HBMS president & CEO LoriAnn Wukitsch. “This accomplishment is a testament to Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites’ commitment to preserving Bethlehem’s heritage and our pursuit to ensure that future generations can appreciate the rich history the Moravian town planning created in the 1700s, which still exists today.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Grist Miller’s house was built in 1782 and expanded in 1832. It was originally a 1.5-story stone residence with Germanic styling and was a residence until the 1970s.

Once its restoration is complete in late 2024, the house will become home to the Ralph G. Schwarz Center for Colonial Industries, which will offer hands-on demonstrations of colonial trades and crafts, along with exhibitions on the history of the adjacent grist mill and the miller’s life.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our Taking the World Stage campaign, ensuring that this significant historic building can welcome visitors far and wide to experience the house in its restored glory,” said Wukitsch.​



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.