Northampton Community College to Host Fall Open House

Northampton Community College (NCC) will host its annual Fall Open House Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Bethlehem campus at 3835 Green Pond Road. The event is open to prospective students and their families.

The Fall Open House will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the benefits of an NCC education, meet with faculty and explore the admissions and financial aid processes. Attendees can also tour NCC’s residence halls and speak with team members about available resources and support services.

Prospective students are encouraged to attend the event to get their questions answered and learn more about NCC.

Check-in for the event will be at the Spartan Center.

Visit the NCC website for details and registration, and for more information about upcoming NCC admissions events.

