‘Meows & Howls Soiree’ to Benefit Northampton Co. Animal Shelter

The Center for Animal Health and Welfare (CAHW) will host its annual Meows & Howls Soiree this Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event, which raises funds for the Northampton County animal shelter, will be held at the Bank Street Annex in Easton.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, light fare, refreshments, dessert, a silent auction and dancing. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes to be awarded for the best. A VIP ticket option is available this year and includes access to an upstairs VIP lounge, a medium experience and artwork by a CAHW “PAWcasso.”

Tickets are $85 per person, with an open bar add-on available for purchase at an additional cost. Sponsorship packages, including tickets, are available. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online, or by contacting



or calling 610-438-0010.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the CAHW shelter, which is located in Williams Township. The CAHW is an independent, community-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelter.

