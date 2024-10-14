Sigmond T. Novak Jr., 66, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Sigmond T. Novak Jr., 66, of Bethlehem, went home to his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Sigmond T. Novak Jr. (1958 – 2024)

Sigmond T. Novak Jr., 66, of Bethlehem, went home to his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at his residence. He was the husband of Denise L. (Jeanloz) Novak. Sig was born in Bethlehem on May 31, 1958 to the late Sigmond T. Novak Sr. and Mary Emily (Gryalba) Novak. He worked in construction for many years until his untimely accident. Sig never gave up and always was an inspiration to many. After his accident, Sig was a drafting and cost analysist for PennDOT, Allentown, for 20 years. He was a faithful member of New Covenant Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 23 years, he is survived by a son: Justin Novak, and his daughter Nevaeh; brothers: Joseph S. Novak and Stephen M. Novak; stepsons: Samuel and Matthew Creveling.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the New Covenant Church at 21 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to his church, 21 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.