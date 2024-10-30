Photos: Habitat ReStore Opens in Hellertown

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to visit the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Hellertown Wednesday. The store features new and used furniture, housewares, decor, books, building supplies, seasonal decorations and much more. All of the proceeds from the store’s sales benefit Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing for residents of the Lehigh Valley.

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to visit the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Hellertown Wednesday. The store features new and used furniture, housewares, decor, books, building supplies, seasonal decorations and much more. All of the proceeds from the store’s sales benefit Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing for residents of the Lehigh Valley.

The store’s manager, Evan McKee, said staff from Habitat’s Whitehall ReStore were on hand to help open the new Hellertown location Wednesday.

McKee said there has been an overwhelmingly positive response from the community for the store, which is located at 38 Main Street, on the site of the former Neighbors Home & Garden Center.

He said that before it opened, the store was fully-stocked with donated items, which have been amassed since Habitat for Humanity began accepting donations in Hellertown in early September.

To help celebrate the opening, the store was raffling off a metal tool chest on wheels, which was displayed next to the main entrance. Employees also handed out Halloween treats to customers who stood in line waiting to make their purchases.

Habitat’s ReStore in Hellertown will be open for shopping every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the store and what items can be donated, visit the Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley ReStore website. The store also offers a rewards program for shoppers.