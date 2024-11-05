St. Luke’s Surgeon Recognized Among Top-Cited Scientists

St. Luke’s University Health Network trauma surgeon Stan Stawicki, MD, a champion of clinical trials and research, has been ranked among the world’s top-cited scientists.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network trauma surgeon Stan Stawicki, MD, a champion of clinical trials and research, has been ranked among the world’s top-cited scientists.

“Research is all about making a difference,” he said. “Research is generating knowledge, so by doing clinical trials and by St. Luke’s being a major clinical trials center, we are able to make new discoveries and come up with innovative and better ways of treating our patients. In addition, by contributing to new medical knowledge, we are not only improving how we do things here at St. Luke’s, but also make it possible for other hospitals and systems to use these discoveries and knowledge.”

This fall, Dr. Stawicki was named to the Stanford University/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists list, placing him among the most frequently cited scientists in the world, according to the analysis from Stanford University and Elsevier.

He is currently involved as the principal investigator in a clinical trial with tissue adhesives, testing a new type of skin adhesive that could replace sutures.

“It’s a whole new way of looking at wound closure,” he said. “We are fortunate as an institution to participate in this, and many other cutting edge clinical trials.”

Among his previous experiences, he took part in a clinical trial to determine how long antibiotics should be continued after a bowel perforation, a critical topic because there used to be many different–sometimes conflicting–approaches to length of treatment.

As a surgeon, Dr. Stawicki is particularly concerned with preventing infections and other operative complications in his patients. One study he did looked into ways to reduce adhesions in difficult abdominal surgeries when an abdomen needs to remain open for a few days. The study did find a way to reduce those adhesions.

He was also part of an international consortium that published COVID-19 guidelines.

“Research and clinical trials are a big responsibility because what we do directly affects how patients are managed,” Dr. Stawicki said. “As an investigator at St. Luke’s. I am responsible and sign a direct contract with the FDA. It’s on me to make sure that the data is honest. Everything must be conducted according to the regulations, with great attention to the study protocol. Our local team stays in constant communication with the other clinical trials teams around the country, and sometimes around the world. In other words, there are many constantly moving parts, and you always feel like you’re in the middle of action.”

Another study he did looked at antibiotic use in very severe open lower extremity fractures.

“Personally,” he said, “it’s very satisfying to be involved with clinical trials. You feel like you’re making a difference. There is also a bit of delayed gratification because when you go into it, you don’t know what you’re going to find. What is especially gratifying, not knowing what the outcome will be, is discovering later on that we end up making a difference for our patients.”

“Research is all about people,” emphasized Dr. Stawicki, “and we are very fortunate to have a world-class team of clinical trials professionals and investigators here at St. Luke’s. It’s something that truly sets us apart from many other institutions.

“Thinking local, I look at research as something that helps St. Luke’s make every day medical care better.”

This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.