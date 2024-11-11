Veterans Day 2024 Event at ArtsQuest

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries will sponsor a Veterans Day 2024 event in Bethlehem. The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas–which is located on the first floor of the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks–and will feature a panel discussion with veteran Richard Mann, who will discuss his experiences during his military service.

Frank Gunter of Lehigh University will moderate the annual question-and-answer session, after which the film “Rescue Dawn” will be shown.

Mann served in the United States Army from January 1969 to September 1971. He completed basic training in Maryland and was stationed in Hanau, Germany, where he served as a machinist, responsible for fabricating essential parts for the motor pool, contributing to the operational readiness of his unit. He was deployed to Vietnam in July 1970 and remained there until his honorable discharge. During his service, Mann demonstrated dedication and skill, reflecting the commitment of many who served during the Vietnam War.



“These events provide opportunities to hear directly from our veterans about their personal experiences, as well as thank them for their courage and sacrifice,” said Embassy Bank chairman David M. Lobach Jr. “We can never thank our veterans enough.”

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. It will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person. To reserve tickets, or for more information, visit SteelStacks.org.