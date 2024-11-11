Veterans Day Observed in Hellertown (PHOTOS)

Local veterans were honored and thanked during a Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by the Hellertown American Legion Post 397 at Union Cemetery Monday.

“Every day should be veterans day,” proclaimed Legion Commander Eric Medei, who told the assembly “our community is full of heroes.”

“Our country is strong because of our veterans,” he added.

Mayor David Heintzelman also spoke at the service, and noted that many veterans have faced challenges that Americans who haven’t served “may never fully understand.”

“(They have) put their lives on hold to ensure we can live our lives in peace and safety,” he said.

The keynote speaker at the service was Legion Chaplain Dave Pearson, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Air Corps in the Vietnam War.

Pearson, who was a jet mechanic aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31), recalled the dangerous work he did and how it molded him.

“It was really an experience for a 19-year-old,” he said. “It makes you grow up very fast.”

Following four years of service, Pearson remembered returning to the U.S. at a time when “we weren’t really honored for our service in Vietnam.”

He contrasted that feeling of rejection with the support he felt from at the ceremony, which he called “awesome.”

He also noted that while members of the U.S. military are specifically tasked with safeguarding our country, the safety of citizens ultimately depends on everyone working together.

“We are all on the same team,” he said.

Medei read from several essays about veterans written by recent Saucon Valley High School students, which characterized their service to the country as “courageous,” “inspiring” and “motivating.”

Members of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus performed music at the service, which concluded with an invitation to all veterans to attend a luncheon at the Legion hall.