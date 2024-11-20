Winter Storm Watch Issued for Areas North of LV

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Carbon and Monroe counties, anticipating heavy wet snow from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Carbon and Monroe counties, anticipating heavy wet snow from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The NWS warns of potential power outages and difficult travel conditions due to the snowfall, which could accumulate between 4 and 8 inches in some areas.

Northern Carbon and northwestern Monroe counties, particularly at elevations above 1500 feet, could see the highest snow accumulations. The NWS cautioned that lower elevations might receive significantly less snowfall.

Strong winds and the weight of the snow on tree limbs could lead to power outages, the NWS warned. Travel across the Poconos is expected to be particularly challenging during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

While the Lehigh Valley is not under a winter storm watch, it is expected to receive much-needed rain–possibly mixed with some wet snow–beginning Wednesday night, with over an inch of rain possible. Cooler temperatures will accompany the precipitation, with highs in the 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday. The Lehigh Valley–which hasn’t received significant rain since September–remains under a drought watch issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

