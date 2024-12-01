John P. Hobbs, 55, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John P. Hobbs, 55, of Steel City, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

John P. Hobbs (1969 – 2024)

John P. Hobbs, 55, of Steel City, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at his home. He was the husband of Heather L. (Thomas) Hobbs. John was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 2, 1969 to the late John Joseph and Joan Marie (Norcavage) Hobbs. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. John was a machine operator for Just Born, Bethlehem, for 27 years until his illness. He enjoyed muscle cars and participating in the Demolition Derby during the Allentown Fair. John also enjoyed video games and rocking out to music.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 13 years, John is also survived by a son: Zachary M. Thomas Hobbs at home; sister: Ann (Joseph) McShea of Great Falls, Va.; canine friends: Brave, Layla, Rusty, Jack and Justice.

SERVICES

A Celebration of Life will be announced by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., at a later date. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.