Attend HHS’s Holiday Open House at Grist Mill

Holiday fun is returning to the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill, where the Hellertown Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Open House this Friday, Dec. 6.​

Free and open to the public, the event will feature festive musical performances by two local choral groups. Light refreshments will be served, and museum tours will be available from 6 to 7 p.m.

Doors to the Tavern Room open at 6:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Visit the HHS website for more information about the historical society and its upcoming events.

