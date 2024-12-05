Attend HHS’s Holiday Open House at Grist Mill

Holiday fun is returning to the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill, where the Hellertown Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Open House this Friday, Dec. 6.
Free and open to the public, the event will feature festive musical performances by two local choral groups. Light refreshments will be served, and museum tours will be available from 6 to 7 p.m.
Doors to the Tavern Room open at 6:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.
Visit the HHS website for more information about the historical society and its upcoming events.
This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.