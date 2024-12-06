Donate Food at ReStore to Help Local Families in Need

Anyone who has ever experienced food insecurity can tell you that the holidays are a particularly stressful time when it comes to putting food on the table. And although the Saucon Valley is a relatively affluent area, there are many families in our community who will struggle to do that this Christmas. That’s why Saucon Source and the Habitat Lehigh Valley ReStore in Hellertown are partnering with the pantry at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church to collect nonperishable food items this year.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Anyone who has ever experienced food insecurity can tell you that the holidays are a particularly stressful time when it comes to putting food on the table. And although the Saucon Valley is a relatively affluent area, hunger can often be hidden, and there are families in our community who will struggle to keep themselves and their children nourished this Christmas.

That’s why Saucon Source and the Habitat Lehigh Valley ReStore in Hellertown are partnering with the pantry at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church to collect nonperishable food items this year.

To donate food items, simply visit the ReStore at 38 Main Street and put your donation in the collection box next to the store’s main entrance. The most needed items are cans of soup, crackers, jelly and microwaveable cups of pasta, but all types of nonperishable food are being accepted. In appreciation for their donation, donors can also pick up a coupon at the ReStore checkout counter.

The food bank at New Jerusalem church serves hundreds of families from the Saucon Valley area and beyond. Distributions take place on the third and fourth Saturday of each month. For more information, visit the church’s website.

The Restore is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, and to learn more about supporting Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, please click here.