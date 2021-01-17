No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 37: Chef Joe Stout, Big Brothers Big Sisters LV Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:19:10 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-348614"/>

Welcome to Episode 37 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by chef and entrepreneur Joe Stout to discuss his version of clean eating, which is now available from his ChefMeals menu. Joe also discusses his recent move to Dewey Fire Company, where he is the new caterer. In our second interview, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley CEO Susan Bartels shares her organization’s history as well as information about how BBBSLV has adapted to meet challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. You’ll also learn how you can become a mentor to a local child in need of a role model. As always, Josh has a roundup of some of the biggest headlines from a very busy news week.

Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. No Rain Date is edited by Jonny Hart.