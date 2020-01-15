No Rain Date, Ep. 8: ‘Two Angels,’ Tax Talk with Lindsay Albert EA

No Rain Date: A Podcast 00:00 / 00:40:52 1X

In Ep. 8 of No Rain Date we welcome back spirit guide and social entrepreneur Amy Musser, who along with her business partner Sally Chuchman recently started the innovative jewelry business, “Two Angels.” Our other guest is tax accountant Lindsay Albert, EA, whose office is on Main Street in Hellertown–and conveniently next door to Saucon Source. Lindsay has some timely tax information for listeners who are getting ready for returns. Meanwhile, temperatures outside are falling and the prognosis is that a return to winter weather could be in the cards for the Saucon Valley area. Tony Luchini (Lehigh Valley Weather Authority) has all the details in his five-day forecast for our area.