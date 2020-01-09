Reds to Savor Along the Bucks Co. Wine Trail This Winter (Sponsored)

When it’s cold outside, a full-bodied red wine can warm you up, which is why Bucks County Wine Trail vineyards are the place to be on weekends in January and February. Before you go though, check out their recommendations for some outstanding reds to enjoy this winter…and all year long!

Sand Castle Winery, 755 River Road, Erwinna, Pa.

Tucked away along the west bank of the Delaware River, Sand Castle Winery is the perfect winter weekend destination for local wine lovers.

Its most popular winter reds are a dry Cabernet Sauvignon and a sweet Claret (Sangria in a bottle).

Sand Castle Winery is excited to host the grand opening of its Winter Garden this month! Join the winery on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m., and get cozy next to warm fire pits and heated lamps. There will also be hors d’oeuvres and sweets, live entertainment, and of course, plenty of wine!

Tickets to the event, which are $3o per person, can be found on the winery’s website.

Buckingham Valley Vineyards, 1521 Rt. 413, Buckingham, Pa.

Buckingham Valley Vineyards is one of Pennsylvania’s oldest and largest farm wineries.

They offer plenty of award-winning wines, but their winter favorites are their Port; a 20 percent ABV classic sweet red wine, and their Cabernet Sauvignon; a full-bodied dry red.

For a reasonable tasting fee of $5 visitors will taste eight different wines, and even keep your tasting glass.

Crossing Vineyards and Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Road, Washington Crossing, Pa.

Crossing Vineyards and Winery was founded in 2000, and has quickly become a popular spot for Bucks County wine lovers.

Their favorite winter red is Chocolate Cherry Truffle, which is a Port-style wine described as “dessert in a bottle.” The Chocolate Cherry Truffle is paired with a special hot chocolate mix for an “adult hot chocolate” specialty drink called “The Cozy.” Visitors to Crossing Vineyards and Winery this winter will not want to miss out on this delicious winter beverage!

Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road, Newtown, Pa.

Rose Bank Winery offers delicious, French-style wines out of Newtown.

This winter be sure to try their DeChaunac, a dry, fruity, stainless steel-finished red wine with light tannins. Made entirely from DeChaunac grapes from the Lake Erie region, this wine is must for Pennsylvanians.

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie, Pa.

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery is a newer stop on the Bucks County Wine Trail. They currently offer 16 delicious wines.

Their Dark Bishop Cabernet Sauvignon is a perfect choice for those in search of a full-bodied winter red. Their Cabernet is aged in rye whiskey barrels courtesy of Dad’s Hat from Bristol.

Credit: Crossing Vineyards and Winery

Wycombe Vineyards, 1391 Forest Grove Road, Furlong, Pa.

Wycombe Vineyards boasts about 10 acres of Vinefera and French Hybrid vines, which are used to produce almost 15,000 bottles of wine each year.

Their favorite offering this time of year is their Smokehouse Red, a blend of Cabernet Franc and Chambourcin. This 2018 vintage is light and dry with a raspberry flavor.

Wycombe Vineyards will be hosting two happy hour Fridays in January, with dates to be announced.

Be sure to check out their website to stay up to date on Wycombe’s news and events.

Credit: Wycombe Vineyards

The Bucks County Wine Trail has its own website where you can learn more about the different wineries, download the official Bucks County Wine Trail map and more.