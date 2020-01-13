Pinnacle Luxury Car Care Offers the Ultimate in Detailing (Sponsored)

Winter in Pennsylvania is probably the most challenging time of year when it comes to keeping your car clean, which is why it’s also one of the best times to protect your vehicle with a detailing that goes above and beyond what a traditional “wash and wax” can do.

Just ask Steve Housenick, the owner of Pinnacle Luxury Car Care at 130 Front Street in Hellertown (near Rite Aid).

As a professional detailer with years of experience in the field, Housenick is an expert not only on keeping cars looking their best, but also on the use of products that offer superior protection. That’s why he offers ceramic coating by Ceramic Pro as part of the custom detailing work he does; work that also includes paint correction, vehicle preservation and in some cases undoing damage caused by improper washing and detailing.

Ceramic coatings are costlier than regular detailing, Housenick says, but also offer more protection from new car finish foes such as road salt, rain, sap, bird dung, bugs, UV rays and even those annoying scuff marks caused by runaway supermarket shopping carts.

In fact, the protection of a ceramic coating is so superior to what other products offer that it can actually increase the value of your vehicle when it’s reported on CARFAX, said Housenick, who is a Certified Ceramic Pro installer.

“After the car is polished to perfection, the coating locks in that new shine as long as it’s on there and prevents color fading from UV rays,” he explained, adding that the water repellent qualities of the Ceramic Pro finish will “leave your car cleaner for longer periods of time and make cleaning and maintenance an absolute breeze.”

Pinnacle prides itself on the high level of service it offers customers, both at the garage on Front Street and at private residences and other off-site locations throughout the area.

Housenick maintains a perfect 5.0 aggregate review rating on Facebook and also has a five-star rating on Google, where one recent reviewer commented that “my BMW looked like it was better than the showroom when they were finished.”

You’ll also find Pinnacle Luxury Car Care on Instagram (@pinnacle_detailing), where Housenick has a devoted following among car buffs who enjoy seeing photos of the sparkling cars–including many luxury makes and models–he has cleaned to perfection.

Pinnacle offers both traditional and ceramic detailing packages for just about every budget (for example full interior cleaning packages start at just $99), and you’ll find more information about their interior and exterior packages as well as add-on services and pricing on their website.

As a special incentive for new customers to give Pinnacle Luxury Car Care a try, for a limited time Housenick is offering new clients who mention Saucon Source $100 off their first ceramic coating detailing plus their first three maintenance washes free.

For more information, or to schedule your detailing and take advantage of this special offer, call Pinnacle at 610-417-0295.