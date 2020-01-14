MaryAnn (Valentin) Kospiah, 84, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

MaryAnn (Valentin) Kospiah, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while in the care of St. Luke’s Hospice House. She was the loving wife of John Kospiah, with whom she shared over 63 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Bayek) Valentin. MaryAnn was a graduate of Becahi, where she was a member of the class of 1954. She worked for the former Bethlehem Steel as a key punch operator and also as a waitress for 29 years. She was a member of the former St. Joseph’s Church, Bethlehem, and a current member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish and their senior group. MaryAnn loved spending time with her family and helping others. She enjoyed going on bus trips, family cruises and vacations, Wildwood, New Jersey, Las Vegas, playing bingo and going to the casino. MaryAnn also ran many bus trips for Easton Coach and Trans-Bridge.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband John; daughters: Deborah Calianno (Vito) of McKinney, Texas, Diane Kiefer (Steve) of Hellertown and Donna Sabo (John) of Bethlehem; sister: Dorothy Tulio (Daniel) of Bethlehem; and her five loving grandchildren: Stephen, Daniel, Anthony, Nicole and James. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her son: Daniel Kospiah.

SERVICES

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church, 417 E. 5th Street, Bethlehem, Pa., where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Maryann’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed online at CantelmiFuneralHome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Francis Retreat Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.