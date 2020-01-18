Springfield Woman Charged With DUI Following Crash, Police Say

A Springfield Township, Bucks County woman is charged with allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Richland Township Police.

Credit: Crimewatch/Richland Township Police Department

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Friday, police said Nancy Marie Sowers, 45, was arrested following a single-vehicle crash on Richlandtown Pike near Aubrey Drive Dec. 9.

According to online court records, in addition to DUI: Controlled Substance Sowers is charged with several other counts of DUI including DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol, a charge filed when an individual’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is allegedly .16 percent or greater.

The maximum legal limit for BAC for drivers in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing in Sowers’ case is scheduled to be held March 12 at 1:15 p.m. before District Judge Lisa Gaier in Richland Township.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.