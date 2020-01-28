Promenade Shops’ Bar Louie Open, Company Shutters 38 Other Locations

In conjunction with filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the Texas-based restaurant chain Bar Louie abruptly shuttered 38 of its 134 locations over the weekend.

Its location in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township was not among the stores that closed, however the Morning Call reported Monday that the Bar Louie in Warrington, Bucks County, was on the list of closings.

The newspaper’s report said Bar Louie cited slumping sales, decreased mall traffic, a recent expansion and an “inconsistent brand experience” in its bankruptcy filing.

While most Bar Louie eateries are company-owned, about 24 are franchise locations.

Several restaurants along with other businesses have recently closed in the Promenade Shops, including Cosi, Crepe Soleil, Portrait Innovations, Learning Express Toys and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

The lifestyle center on Center Valley Parkway is home to nearly 80 stores including anchor tenants such as L.L. Bean, Fresh Market and AMC Saucon Valley 16.