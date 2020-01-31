Ralph H. Cook, 75, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ralph H. Cook, 75, of Bethlehem Township died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Geraldine P. (Stevenson) Cook. Ralph was born in Chester on April 8, 1944 to the late Robert E. and Margaret M. (Wyant) Cook. He was a welder for 50 years at Sun Shipbuilding-Chester, Airco, Metal Welding & Supply, Bethlehem Steel, Blue Valley and Airgas, from which he retired. Ralph was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, and past chairman of the American Welding Society local chapter.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 57 years; children: William D.W. (Carol L.) of Bethlehem, Georganna G. (Keith A.) Lutes of Orlando, Fla.; brother: Robert E. (Barbara G.) of Delaware; grandchildren: Kyle W., Kory A. Lutes, Jordan E. Semmel, Craig T. Cook; great-grandchildren: Konnor and Scarlett C. He was predeceased by brothers: Carl E. and Ronald L.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, 645 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.