William R. Carter, 55, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

William R. Carter, 55, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on Oct, 8, 1964 to William A. Carter of Bethlehem Township and the late Marie D. (Dimmig) Carter. William was a technician for Merck-Lansdale, and also worked for Ford in the electronics division. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, Easton.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father and his fiancé Donna K. Berge; son: John W. of Bethlehem; siblings: Kathryn M. (Michael) Holotyak-Reist of Annville, David B. (Esmeralda) of Bethlehem Township; goddaughter: Ashley N. Carter; and niece: Jennifer L. (Jaron) Stewart. He was predeceased by brother-in-law: John Holotyak Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be private at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.