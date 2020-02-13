Enjoy Spirit of Mardi Gras at Steel Club’s Masquerade Ball (Sponsored)

You don’t have to travel all the way to New Orleans to enjoy the freewheeling spirit of Mardi Gras this month.

In fact, you don’t even have to leave Hellertown, thanks to Steel Club, which will host its first annual Masquerade Ball Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 11 p.m.

The club will be decorated in Mardi Gras style, to combine glamor with an air of mystery.

“The Masquerade/Mardi Gras Ball is going to be an all night long cocktail party,” enthused Steel Club general manager Tom Butera. “No mask, no problem. We will have masks and Mardi Gras beads, too.”

To help guests get in the spirit of the Big Easy there will be a three-hour open bar from 7 to 10 p.m. with beer, wine and cocktails available, as well as butlered hors d’oeuvres and appetizer stations. To close out the evening, there will be a dessert and coffee bar.

Live party music to dance to will be provided by the popular Philly-based “Back2Life Band.”

Tickets are $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required. For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit the Steel Club website.

“We are excited about events like this at Steel Club,” Butera said. “Next week we have a Love Story Wine Dinner, Craig Thatcher on Thursday, Feb. 20 and in March we will have a Comedy Night, too. There’s always something fun to do at Steel Club.”

Steel Club is located at 700 Linden Avenue in Hellertown. The club offers a fee-free dining membership which allows anyone to enjoy meals or drinks in its signature bar and restaurant, The Beam Yard. A variety of golf, swimming and other types of membership are also available.

Learn more and become a member at Steel.club. Follow Steel Club on Facebook and Instagram for updates, announcements and more.